HSU students present the Margaret Kelso short play festival

A student based team of six directors, six playwrights, 15 actors and a crew of 12 people backstage, launched the preview of the Margaret Kelso play festival on Nov. 28.

Production manager Michael Thomas said the Margaret Kelso Play Festival has been around for decades but only happens occasionally.

“The festival is named after Margaret Kelso who taught playwriting,” Thomas said. “We wanted to thank her for many years of service and contribution to dramatic writing.”

The festival consists of six 10 minute plays that are written and directed by HSU students. The director of the play “Contrary” is theatre arts senior Sammi Stowe. Stowe said the job of the director is to create the world of the play. She is also excited to see new faces in crowd during opening night on Nov. 29.

“It’s always exciting to see someone’s first reaction,” Stowe said. “There’s nothing quite like watching someone’s first time seeing your art.”

Freshman biology major Katie Lem played the role of Juliet in the play “Injection.” Lem feels very excited for opening night. She’s happy that everyone is doing their best and looks forward to see how everything turns out.

“I want there to be a big energy coming out into this show, and I want everyone to accept it with open arms,” Lem said.

Theatre arts senior, Madison Glee, was apart of the play “Adjustments.” She was nervous in front of the preview crowd but she said the nerves washed away. Glee is looking forward to working with her co-actor during opening night and gauging the reactions and energy with a different audience.

“It’s different every night but it’s beautiful every night,” Glee said.

The opening show will be on Nov. 29 at 7:30 pm in the Gist Theater.

