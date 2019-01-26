U.S. Govt. back in business temporarily

After 35 days of the United States’ longest government shutdown, the President has reopened it conditionally. The government reopened today and will be open for exactly three weeks due to a deal the President has proposed.

If within the 21 days Republicans and Democrats cannot supply a solution to the supposed drug issue at the southern border then the President will continue with his will. In the past year the President proposed the idea of building a wall at the southern border to primarily keep immigrants out from Mexico.

During this time of the government being open 800,000 government employees will be receiving back pay for any checks that weren’t received. However, as for federal contractors it is not yet clear whether the same can be said for them.

This wall if built, will cost approximately $5.7 billion. The President plans to get these funds from various different departments throughout the government. As for now, the government has reopened and the wall is something to worry about in the next 21 days, but today all Americans alike rejoice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

