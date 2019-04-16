Breaking: HSU Senate condemns adminstration for gutting KHSU

Humboldt State University Senate voted to pass a resolution condemning the actions of the Rossbacher administration to gut KHSU. The resolution passed with 75% in favor of, 7% opposed, and 18% of the senators abstaining.

Two amendments will be added that address preventing the sale of the items and library of KHSU and for the archived work to be returned to the creators. Missing from the Senate meeting were HSU President Lisa Rossbacher and Craig Wruck, Vice President of University Advancement.

Resolution reads as follows:

