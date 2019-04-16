 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Breaking: HSU Senate condemns adminstration for gutting KHSU

By Freddy Brewster on April 16, 2019

Humboldt State University Senate voted to pass a resolution condemning the actions of the Rossbacher administration to gut KHSU. The resolution passed with 75% in favor of, 7% opposed, and 18% of the senators abstaining.

Two amendments will be added that address preventing the sale of the items and library of KHSU and for the archived work to be returned to the creators. Missing from the Senate meeting were HSU President Lisa Rossbacher and Craig Wruck, Vice President of University Advancement.

Resolution reads as follows:

image.png

Freddy Brewster

Freddy Brewster enjoys covering breaking news events, public records and local events. He is driven and passionate about holding those in power accountable as well as telling the stories of the people in his community. Brewster has received multiple Presidential Honor awards for his academic pursuits and has been published in the North Coast Journal. In his free time you can find him rock climbing, surfing or attending a local art event.

