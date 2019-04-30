 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Driver Andrew Bartley, 23, stands with his mother Arliss Goodman as J&M Towtruck driver Robert Hemsted loads Bartley's car onto the truck after the crash on the 101 on Apr. 30 2019. Photo by Nick Kemper.

Highway car accident outside of HSU

By Guest Contributor on May 1, 2019

By Nick Kemper

Driver Andrew Bartley got in a multi-car collision on the 101 southbound.

LJ.IMG_2556_1.jpg
Driver Andrew Bartley, 23, stands with his mother Arliss Goodman as J&M Towtruck driver Robert Hemsted loads Bartley’s car onto the truck after the crash on the 101 on Apr. 30 2019. Photo by Nick Kemper.
IMG_2560.jpg
Driver Andrew Bartley, 23, stands with his mother Arliss Goodman as J&M Towtruck driver Robert Hemsted loads Bartley’s car onto the truck after the crash on the 101 on Apr. 30 2019. Photo by Nick Kemper.

Published in News

Guest Contributor

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: