Post Capitalism Conference

The Post Capitalism Conference gives students the opportunity to discuss issues that plague the United States’capitalist-centric mindset and the exploitation of nature and humans.

The event was created by Cooperation Humboldt and began Friday April 26 with workshops addressing how to live outside of a capitalist model.

Julian Parra studies wildlife science at Humboldt State University and questions the safety of his generation’s future.

“My professor once had us take an assignment,“ Parra said. “He asked us, ‘Would surviving the end of the world be easier, or surviving the end of capitalism?’”

Parra attended the conference held at the Kate Buchanan room to help answer his questions. Tamera McFarland co-founded Cooperation Humboldt and serves as a board member. During Friday night’s conference she acted as a moderator by introducing the special guest speakers and asking them questions.

“The takeaway from this event should be that a different way of life is possible,” McFarland said. “Prioritize human need over blind growth and profit.”

The special guest speakers consisted of Emily Kawano of Solidarity Economy Network, Kali Akuno of Cooperation Jackson, Jarome Scott of the US Social Forum, and Cutcha Risling Baldy, professor of Native American Studies at HSU.

The group tackled many issues, from capitalism reform to giving back land that belongs to Native Americans.

Baldy criticized people like Jeff Bezos for his actions during the conference, while also criticizing his defenders.

“The system is set up to say you must be good if you make a lot of money,” Baldy said. “They’re not that smart.”

Attendees of the conference were a mix of younger generation students, older faculty and community members. During the conference there were five minutes allocated to the attendees to discuss with what the guest speakers presented.

Oscar Mogollon, a psychology business major and communication minor, was grateful with the turnover of diverse age groups attending.

“We have this notion that the older generation doesn’t want to hear out the younger generation,” Mogollon said. “The turnover of this group disproves that, there are older generations that don’t want to leave the world worse than they already left it.”

Many of the attendees were passionate in speaking their mind on the topics discussed in the conference.

Baldy was happy with how the night turned out and had hope that those who attended learned something new and important.

“There’s a lot of overwhelming work that needs to be done,” Baldy said. “But if we work together, it would be a more fruitful effort.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

