LJ Sports Podcast

Liam Warner, Thomas Lal, Skye Kimya, Albert Muro, Weston Lazarus, and special guest Matt Shiffler talk local and national sports

Listen to the KRFH sports show live on Thursdays from 5PM to 7PM on 105.1 KRFH or KRFH.net.

Listen here:

Part 1: We talk about HSU softball and the exciting way they wrapped up their season. We also have an track and field update as our Lumberjacks head to the conference championships. We also have Lumberjack sports editor Matt Shiffler on to discuss local MMA star Cass Bell and his big win.

Part 2: If you’re a Dodger fan, you probably don’t want to listen to this segment. We talk about the San Francisco Giants huge series win over the rival Dodgers and the Giants struggles and strengths so far this season. We also talk about other news from around Major League Baseball.

Part 3: We have a special Formula one racing segment with Thomas and Surya. They talk about the Grand Prix in Azerbaijan and all other things F1!

Part 4: The hockey segment. We talk about the San Jose Sharks upcoming playoff game against the Colorado Avalanche. We also talk about the other Stanley Cup Playoff series.

