LJ Sports Podcast

By Liam Warner on May 8, 2019

Liam Warner, Thomas Lal, Skye Kimya, Albert Muro, Weston Lazarus, and special guest Matt Shiffler talk local and national sports

Listen to the KRFH sports show live on Thursdays from 5PM to 7PM on 105.1 KRFH or KRFH.net.

Listen here:

Part 1: We talk about HSU softball and the exciting way they wrapped up their season. We also have an track and field update as our Lumberjacks head to the conference championships. We also have Lumberjack sports editor Matt Shiffler on to discuss local MMA star Cass Bell and his big win.

Part 2: If you’re a Dodger fan, you probably don’t want to listen to this segment. We talk about the San Francisco Giants huge series win over the rival Dodgers and the Giants struggles and strengths so far this season. We also talk about other news from around Major League Baseball.

Part 3: We have a special Formula one racing segment with Thomas and Surya. They talk about the Grand Prix in Azerbaijan and all other things F1!

Part 4: The hockey segment. We talk about the San Jose Sharks upcoming playoff game against the Colorado Avalanche. We also talk about the other Stanley Cup Playoff series.

Liam Warner is a native of Arcata but was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon in February of 1997 before moving to the Oregon coast when he was very young. His family moved to Arcata in 2000 when both his parents decided to attend HSU. Warner went to elementary, middle, and high school in Arcata and then attended College of the Redwoods before transferring to HSU to study sports broadcasting for the Spring 2018 semester. Warner is big sports fan and has attended various HSU sporting events since he was little. During the summer you can find Warner working for the Humboldt Crabs (summer collegiate baseball team here in Arcata) doing scorekeeping and play-by-play duties for the radio broadcast. He is also a big fan of hip hop music and he showcases that on his show on the campus radio station, KRFH. Warner is a a passionate fan of the San Francisco Giants, Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks, Oregon Ducks and the Dallas Cowboys, and also likes to stay up-to-date on current internet memes. He's been watching HSU athletics for practically his whole life and he's excited to cover sports for the Lumberjack. Go Jacks!

