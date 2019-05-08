Signees give Lumberjack athletics hope

Three HSU sports teams nail game changing athletes

Last season, volleyball finished with a 3-23 overall record and a 0-18 conference record. Despite a disappointing 2018 season, Head Coach Kelly Wood looked to pick up versatile players that could contribute to the future success of the program.

Senior outside hitter Natalie Picone served from the back line in the Lumberjack arena Thursday night. | Photo by Matt Shiffler

On May 2 it was announced that four signees will be added to volleyball’s 2019 roster.

Riley Moore (Loomis, California) – Division II transfer from the Montana State-Billings Moore, a 6’2” opposite, will be an incoming sophomore majoring in environmental science. As a Montana State Yellowjacket she played in 27 matches and finished with 184 kills. During her high school career at Del Oro in Sacramento, Moore finished with 1,044 kills, 171 aces, 118 blocks, and a .260 hitting percentage. Lexi Riggs (Las Vegas, Nevada) – Junior college transfer from Southern Nevada Riggs, a 5’11” outside hitter, will be majoring in psychology. As a Southern Nevada Coyote she recorded 358 kills, 265 digs, and 52 aces. She started 20 out of 28 matches and received a Third Team Academic All-American Award as well as the Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year award during the 2017-2018 season. Riley Tishlarich (Wilton, California) – Incoming freshman from Pleasant Grove High School Tishlarich, a 5’10” setter, will be majoring in kinesiology. She was her high school conference’s assist leader for the last three years. In 2017 she led in service aces. Malia Coyle (San Anselmo, California) – Incoming freshman from Sir Francis Drake High School Coyle, a 6’0” hitter, will be majoring in marine biology. She was a First Team Marin County Athletic All-League selection and was awarded as her team’s MVP along with a leadership award.

Last season, men’s basketball fell just shy of playoff continuation as they fell to Cal Poly Pomona in the first round. They finished with a 17-14 overall record and a 11-11 conference record. Head Coach Steve Kinder searched long and hard to ensure that his 2019 squad would be one to remember.

Forward Justin Everett takes flight for an easy layup at the rim at the Lumberjack Arena. | Photo by Matt Shiffler

Throughout the spring semester, six different announcements have been made about the new 2019 signees.

Robert Lewis (Compton, California) – Division I transfer from Texas Southern University Lewis, a 6’4” guard, was a First Team All-Conference selection after his performance at San Bernardino Valley College. There he averaged 10.2 points and completed 44.2 percent of his shots during his freshman season. Out of high school, Lewis was awarded the First Team All-CIF Honors and was recognized as Division II Player of the Year. RaySean Scott Jr. (Compton, California) – Division I transfer from Florida Gulf Coast University Scott, a 6’7” forward, was ranked as the nation’s 22nd best small forward by ESPN out of high school which put him in the three star recruit category. As a freshman at FGC, Scott averaged 3.4 points per game. As a sophomore he averaged 6.6 points per game, and as a junior he averaged 5.5 points per game. Isaiah Sampson (Camas, Washington) – Incoming freshman from Camas High School Sampson, a 6’6” guard, was a three-year varsity player and was twice a First Team Selection after his junior and senior years. Sampson is leaving his high school with only triple-double ever recorded at his high school as well as an all-time career rebound record of 457. Leland Green (Compton, California) – Division I transfer from the University of Hawaii Green, a 6’2” guard, played three seasons with the Hawaii Warriors and played in a total of 84 games, starting in 36 of them. He averaged 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds. Throughout his high school career, Green was awarded MVP three times and and received the All-CIF Open Division First-Team Selection twice. Gabrys Sadaunykas (Lithuania/Santa Maria, California) – Junior college transfer from Allan Hancock Sadaunykas, a 6’4” forward, averaged 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists during his only season at Hancock JC. After his senior year at St. Joseph High School he was an All-CIF selection. Joey Rodrick (Portland, Oregon) – Incoming freshman from Cleveland High School Rodrick, a 6’5” guard, was a three-year standout at his high school and was admired in his community with two Portland Tribune Athlete of the Week recognitions. He averaged 17 points, 6.8 rebounds and three assists per game during his senior season.

File photo.

Women’s crew announced two signees over these past two months as they look to make it to another championship next season. This season they won their third straight Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championship team points trophy.

Megan Bach (Boulder, Colorado) – Incoming freshman from Watershed School Bach is the first student-athlete from her high school to sign an NCAA National Letter of Intent. She will be majoring in wildlife science and management. Sophie Reich (San Diego, California) – Incoming freshman from Mt. Everest Academy Reich holds five years of rowing experience as she has been a part of the ZLAC Rowing Club since 2014.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

