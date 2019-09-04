#HowTo: Exploring with Center Activites

HSU’s Center Activities helps students get out and around Humboldt County

Trying to explore Humboldt but don’t have a paddle to go with your board? Center Activities is an on-campus resource available to students looking to get geared up and participate in local adventures.

The staff at Center Activities are friendly and attentive and they’re more than happy to help students find what they need to enjoy their day out in Humboldt County. Adventure Program Director Deserie Donae says Center Activities makes an effort to ensure students feel welcome on campus and in the community.

“We can outfit a student with anything but shoes,” Donae said. “We get people prepped and prepared to go out by providing food and transportation so people don’t have to think too hard about it. We want the outdoors to be easy and accessible.”

The Lumberjack has compiled a convenient how-to playlist of videos to guide readers toward fun activities. This list is a great way to introduce students to an outdoor lifestyle in a healthy way.

