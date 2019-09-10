Club baseball preps for fall

HSU’s club baseball team gets ready for competition with informational meeting

The Humboldt State Baseball Club prepared for its upcoming fall season with an informational meeting on Sept. 7 at the Redwood Bowl. The team went over basic information like club dues, practice times, expectations of the players and their tentative season schedule.

HSU’s Baseball Club President Martin Gordillo at the Redwood Bowl on Sept. 6. | Photo by Liam Warner

Even though Humboldt State does not have an intercollegiate baseball team that would have the benefit of being in the NCAA and able to recruit players on athletic scholarships, the club team offers a more tight-knit atmosphere. It also allows players of all skill levels the experience and play time that they might not receive elsewhere.

According to the club’s president Martin Gordillo the important part of being on the team is the experience and having a good time.

“You get the travel experience, and you get the playing time,” Gordillo said. “It’s like when you were playing baseball in high school.”

HSU Baseball Club Vice President Alejandro Caravalho at the Redwood Bowl on Sept. 6. | Photo by Liam Warner

The club baseball team is completely student-coached. For Alejandro Caravalho, the club’s vice president who transferred from the College of The Redwoods baseball team, the student-coached model allows for more flexibility and more player choice in how the team is run.

“It’s more collaborative, rather than a dictatorship where the coach’s word is law,” Caravalho said. “I have a more informed role on the team where we discuss finances, and we get a say as opposed to a coach telling us what to do.”

The club baseball team also gets the benefit of practicing and playing their home games at the Arcata Ballpark in downtown Arcata. The park is home to the Humboldt Crabs during the summer months.

Travel Secretary Willie Cestarollo (#6) practices his pitching motion at the Redwood Bowl on Sept. 6. | Liam Warner

During the meeting, Travel Secretary Willie Cestarollo talked about the Arcata Ballpark being one of the best baseball facilities in Northern California and mentioned how visiting club teams praise the ballpark as one of the best facilities that they visit.

The team plays in the National Club Baseball Association, which is comprised of club baseball teams from schools across the country. HSU’s division consists of teams such as Stanford, Sacramento State and St. Mary’s and are teams that HSU will play in the spring.

Slated for the fall season is a trip down to Chico State and two non-conference home series games at the Arcata Ballpark. The first one is September 28-29 against the Humboldt Eagles and then November 16-17 versus Sonoma State, weather permitting.

“I like the team because it’s small,” Gordillo said. “It’s easier for us to get closer with one another.”

