Downhill dust

2nd Annual Mad River Enduro hosts 111 riders in Blue Lake

On Saturday, the hills south of Blue Lake were filled with the sound of bicycles shooting down the trails. The 2nd annual Mad River Enduro hosted 111 riders who traveled through the five stages, twisting pathways created by Redwood Coast Mountain Bike Association. Riders took to the course at 9 in the morning and rode for 7 hours before retiring to the Mad River Taproom for drinks and the podium ceremony.

Rusty Buholz of Team Roaring Mouse heads down a small incline while competing in the men’t expert 40-49 catagory of the Mad River Enduro in Blue Lake on Spetember 7.

Ashli Lewis exits a berm on during a fast section on stage four of the Mad River Enduro on the way to finishing thrid in the Open/Pro Women’s class on September 7.

The upper tube of local artist Joel Grave’s bike featuring graphics themed for each stage of the Mad River Enduro in Blue Lake on September 7. S1: Cobbler S2: Woodrat S3: Gnome of Love S4: Pits S5: Woodstock

Transition Bikes rider Bonnie Burke makes her way through stage two of the Mad River Enduro course on the way to winning the Open/Pro Women’s class on September 7 .

John Cahill drops down an almost vertical trail at a marshalling station on stage three of the Mad River Enduro in Blue Lake on the way to winning the Sport/Beginner Men’s 50+ class on Spetember 7.

Nigel Hill of team Revolution Bicycles takes a series of jumps while going down stage four of the Mad River Enduro in Blue Lake while competeing in the Open/Pro Men’s class on September 7.

John Cahill drops down a slope at the start of stage five of the Mad River Enduro in Blue Lake on the way to winning the Sport/Beginner Men’s 50+ class on Spetember 7.

Vincent Kimber takes a little extra air on a jump during stage 4 of the Mad River Enduro while cometing in the Open/Pro Men’s class on Spetember 7.

