LJ Sports Podcast 9/26

Listen to the KRFH Sports Show live on Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on 105.1 KRFH or KRFH.net

Featuring: Thomas Lal, Elliott Portillo and Alberto Muro

Part 1: It’s a solo sports show this week to start things off! Set loose by scheduling mishaps, Thomas takes a look at Jacks sports performances from the week and looks at what is on the horizon for the upcoming days in local athletics.

Part 2: The San Jose Sharks preseason is discussed briefly along with possible lines for opening night and Elliott drops in to save everybody from repetitive rambling! We also talk a little about the upcoming MLB playoffs and discuss the Oakland A’s/Seattle Mariners series to round off the regular season.

Part 3: We talk about the passing of local running coach legend Jim Hunt and dig deeper into the playoff picture for baseball. On the topic of Seattle we discuss possible names for the city’s future NHL team and Muro joins us straight from class to wrap things up with a little more local talk.