Club Baseball Wins Double-Header

Jacks win both games on Saturday but postpone Sunday games due to weather

The Humboldt State club baseball team was scheduled to play a doubleheader on both Saturday and Sunday at the Arcata Ballpark. They swept their doubleheader on Saturday under sunny skies, but wet and cold weather conditions on Sunday forced the Jacks to cancel the rest of the home-stand after only playing two and a half innings.

The fall season is about development and chemistry building before the team begins its competitive season in spring, but the players were happy with the results of their doubleheader.

Jacks pitcher Nick Mavrolas at the top of his pitching motion. HSU baseball played a doubleheader against local teams at the Arcata Ballpark. | Photo by Liam Warner

The Jacks played two scrimmages against local teams mostly comprised of high school players from around the county, the Northern Humboldt Giants and the Humboldt Eagles. The two teams proved to be good competition for the Jacks.

Pitching and defense was the theme of the day for Saturday’s games. Nick Marvolas started game one for the Jacks against the Northern Humboldt Giants, only giving up two runs in three innings pitched.

The Jacks started scoring in the third inning when catcher Alejandro Caravalho ripped a line drive into right-center field giving the Jacks a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, Caravalho was tagged out trying to advance to third base on the play. After the Giants took a 2-1 lead in the third inning, the Jacks responded in the fourth when Christian Amador hit an RBI single and then scored on a wild pitch to give the Jacks a 3-2 lead. In the seventh inning, Xander Gonsalves scored on a steal of home and the Jacks won game one by a score of 4-2.

Ryin Alexander in his batting stance as he waits for the pitch. HSU baseball played a doubleheader against local teams at the Arcata Ballpark. | Photo by Liam Warner

The second game of the day against the Humboldt Eagles followed a similar pattern.

Caravalho started the game on the mound for the Jacks and put together a spectacular performance against the Eagles hitters. He went five innings, allowing no runs despite allowing five hits and three walks. Christian Amador pitched the last two innings, only giving up one earned run. Offensively the Jacks made the board early again and took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Willie Cestarollo drew a walk with the bases loaded.

The Jacks added three more runs in the fourth inning with the aid of a Justin Miller triple and a Lorenzo Hernandez double. A couple of runs came across in the seventh for the Eagles, but the Jacks held on for another 4-2 win.

Shortstop Christian Amador heads for third base. HSU baseball played a doubleheader against local teams at the Arcata Ballpark. | Photo by Liam Warner

On Sunday, in the typical Humboldt spirit and despite the downpours and the chilly weather, the Jacks attempted to play their first game against the Humboldt B52’s. After two and a half innings, the weather conditions forced the teams to cancel the rest of the day’s action.

Despite their homestand getting cut short, the Jacks were happy to be out on the field playing. For Jacks’ first baseman Chris Friedley, who grew up in Humboldt County, being able to play on the same field that he watched his baseball heroes play on when he was growing up made the whole experience special.

“I’ve been playing on this field since sophomore year of high school,” Friedley said. “Having my family be able to come out and watch, honestly it’s a gift.”