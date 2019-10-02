Oh SNAP! Farm Stand Feeds Students

In addition to nonperishables, Oh SNAP! offers fresh produce twice a week

Oh SNAP! is an on campus resource with a goal of helping Humboldt State students get food. During the fall semester, weekly stands of fresh-picked produce are available to students. Cooking a nutritious meal can be financially strenuous, but Oh SNAP’s farm stand is available twice a week.

For students like HSU junior and microbiology major Matthew Peter it was their first year using Oh SNAP! to get their groceries.

“This is technically my third time,” Peter said. “Now I’m trying to make an effort in coming.”

The farm stand wasn’t the only service that Peter used, he was also familiar with the Oh SNAP! food pantry which provides nonperishable ingredients to make full meals.

Peter says he enjoys the farm stand because he feels canned goods can go to students that need it.

“I feel veggies are more volatile, for lack of a better term,” Peter said. “If there’s any leftovers they will have to be used that day, whereas cans can be stored for later.”

Since the farm stand sets up twice a week, students have the opportunity to attend both days which Peter says he has started doing.

Linda Mateo and Pand Moua at the Oh SNAP Farm Stand on Wed., Sept. 25. | Photo by Alberto Muro

Unfortunately, not all students are aware of the Oh SNAP! program. Valerie Hernandez, a HSU senior and art major, says this was the first year she is using the program and didn’t recall it being mentioned during orientation.

“Some people think they need to fill out paperwork, but no, it’s easy for students,” Hernandez said. “All you need is your student ID. I forgot mine at home but they can still help you.”

If you accidentally forget your ID, like Hernandez did, don’t be alarmed because the volunteers at Oh SNAP! can still pull up your information.

HSU senior and social work major Pand Moua volunteers at the Oh SNAP! farm stand every week and says the program also assists students in applying for alternative ways of getting food.

“We have a ton of resources for students on campus,” Moua said. “We even help with Cal-Fresh applications and faxing.”

Cal-Fresh is a resource that alleviates complications for students who do not have time to access the food pantry or farm stand.

The Oh SNAP! food program is located at room 114 of the Recreation Wellness Center. Moua says that for students with disabilities, the location can be difficult to access but there are resources on campus to help.

“Disabled students can use the Students Disabilities Resource Center for transportation and come get whatever they need.”

The services provided by Oh SNAP! goes beyond food distribution, it also ensures the well being of HSU students.

The growing season for local farms affects the operational days for the farm stand, but the program should be accessible for students even after finals. The academic calendar on HSU’s website has the farm listed until the end of the year.