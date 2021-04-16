Former HSU goalkeeper Katelin Talbert signs first professional contract

Katelin Talbert, former HSU soccer star and Sacramento native, is making major headway this year in her professional soccer career. On March 22, Icelandic club Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðarn announed that they would be signing Talbert to her first professional contract. Talbert’s coaches are nothing short of ecstatic for her. However, they’re also not surprised. Talbert, a 22-year-old wildlife conservation and management major who graduated last May, spent four years playing for HSU from 2016 to 2019. She started as goalkeeper in 37 games and recorded 179 saves before moving on to play with the Sacramento-based Women’s Premier Soccer League, Cal Storm. Cal Storm are a second-division semi-pro team, holding a seven-time Pac North Championship title and a three-time WPSL Champion title.

Jamie Levoy, women’s soccer coach and executive director at Cal Storm feels honored to be witnessing one of her players reach such great heights within her soccer journey and career.

“Seeing her sign her first professional contract is incredible,” Levoy said. “I imagine these girls back when they were young and started playing soccer and dreaming about playing professionally. For them to reach their goals and to be a part of their journey is so rewarding.”

Levoy could see the potential from Talbert early on, noting her character as an athlete and knowing how far that could take her.

“Katelin is an incredible athlete,” Levoy said. “She is fearless and tenacious in goal. I always knew she would play professional. It was just a matter of time. I believe this is just the start of many great things for her.”

HSU assistant coach Taylor McMillin announced via Humboldt Sports her excitement for Talbert and her journey into the professional world.

“We are incredibly proud of her and so happy she has signed with FHingar to continue her soccer career and reach her goal of playing professionally,” McMillin said. “The Humboldt State community will be cheering her on and we wish her the best of luck on her new journey.”

Talbert will be away from home, friends, family, and familiarity for six months starting next summer, which can be a hard transition for anyone.

“The best way you can support her would be to tune in to her games and send her messages of encouragement,” Levoy said. “Knowing she has family and friends behind her supporting her along the way will help in that transition.”

The HSU Jacks website quoted Talbert’s enthusiasm during this stage in her career.

“I am very excited to start my pro career it’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was young,” Talbert said. “I’ve always had such a huge passion for the game and nothing makes me happier than to be out on the field! Thankful that Humboldt gave me the opportunity and experience to grow as a player.”