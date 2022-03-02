Madison Parry has standout year as freshman

by Mekiah Glynn

Madison Parry started playing basketball when she was 6. Now, she’s a freshman on the Cal Poly Humboldt’s women’s basketball team. Throughout this season that lifetime of practice has become apparent with her contribution to the ‘Jacks.

Parry leads the team with 363 points total for the 2021-22 season and started in 23 games. She said that Family, friends, and her teammates are all factors that keep her motivated to continue pushing herself and playing her best.

“[The coaches] challenge me every day with practices and games,” Parry said. “They always motivate me to be the best version of myself.”

The practices involve competition that makes it fun for Parry and gives the athletes a reason to push themselves.

After all the practice Parry finds her joy in the crowd when she plays home games. She said that her favorite part of the games is the atmosphere.

“When playing in the Lumberjack arena, It’s really amazing,” Parry said.

Parry said she appreciates the energy and motivation that having a crowd full of Cal Poly Humboldt students brings and while they don’t have that at away games, Parry believes that the away games bring the team together more.

“A highlight from this season would probably be the Chico game,” Parry said. The Chico game resulted in a Humboldt win after the game had 3 overtimes. Parry scored 20 points in the game against Chico.

For the remainder of the season, Parry hoped to finish strong with more wins. “We’re not gonna make the tournament,” Parry said. “But if we win these games we can change other team’s rankings.”

The Basketball season came to an end for the ‘Jacks on Feb. 26 where they fell to the Cal State San Marcos Cougars 47-75.