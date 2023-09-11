Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Spotify
The Lumberjack student newspaper
Photo courtesy of Bailey Malcolm of Centre Arts. Sylvan Esso on stage at Van Duzer Theatre on Aug. 28.

Sylvan Esso Electrifies the Van Duzer

Indie Icons reignite music scene.
Translate

by Monica Robinson and Andrés Felix Romero

Under the indie music umbrella lies the popular eccentric duo, Sylvan Esso. The band fuses electronic, folk and pop. Originally from Durham, North Carolina, singer Amelia Meath (35) and producer Nick Sanborn (40) played in Humboldt County for the first time at Cal Poly’s Van Duzer Theatre on August 28th. The band formed in 2013 and released their debut self-titled album a year later. Since then, they married in 2016 and have released five albums.

I was beside myself when I heard them playing “Die Young” from their second album, “What Now,” as I walked through the doors during soundcheck backstage. Being the fan I am, I immediately started singing and dancing on my way to my seat.

People of all ages – from kids to adults – were there grooving along. The stadium was packed. A lady tapped me on my shoulder and asked if her daughter could stand on my seat. I was happy to give her a better view, so I grabbed my things and b-lined to the balcony.

At the balcony, my favorite song, “Dress,” off their first album, started playing. The theater’s acoustics emanated the howling songbird of Meath’s voice and the crunching technicolor synth of Sanborn. 

The funky duo that makes up Sylvan Esso fits in perfectly with Humboldt’s eccentric culture. Meath sported a bleached mullet and wore a leather two-piece and accompanying mesh gown at the beginning of the show that gave her an appearance similar to a singing phantom. Sanborn’s brown khakis and oversized long-sleeved shirt reminded me of the outfits you’d see freshman wear in the Canyon dorms. At one point, Meath disappeared backstage during one of Sanborn’s solos, only to reappear in an outfit that resembled a giant multicolored loofah, in which she danced happily.

Meath’s dance moves showed her skills not only as a singer, but a performer as well, invoking infectious feelings of freedom. There was a lovely moment between the married artists where Meath couldn’t help but smile as she sung their songs and stared into her partner’s eyes.

The set had a delightful amount of variety. It could be loud and poppy or could slow down and swoon the audience hypnotically. The dreamy kaleidoscopic lights and visuals kept up with the mood of the set.

Concert-goer Mike Hanson and his partner were visiting Arcata for the first time from Brooklyn, NY. Hanson has been a fan for a decade.

 “Since it was at a college, we didn’t know what we were walking into,” Hanson said.

He was giggling while scanning the crowd of students and realized he was the same age as them ten years ago, when he would blast Sylvan Esso’s first album in his car smoking a blunt. 

Nostalgia is why Allison Walstrom came to the show. “Die Young” brought tears to her eyes as it reminded her of her ex.  She cringed and laughed. 

“When you think about it, what a twisted relationship song,” Walstrom said. 

Walstrom moved to Humboldt County in 2005 and pointed out how this was the first time it felt like a show from back in the day in Humboldt. I couldn’t agree more. Once the black market cannabis industry began its descent around six years ago, the big names in music rarely came anymore because Humboldt’s economy declined. 

The university is finally reawakening Humboldt’s music scene again. At the end of last semester, I was excited to see a long-time favorite band, Portugal the Man, in the parking lot behind the Gist Hall. Another big name, Thundercat, will be playing soon at the Van Duzer Theatre on September 29th. Safe to say, people are looking forward to crushing good music again in Humboldt County. 

Share This Post

More Stories

Nina G uses comedy to start conversations

During the virtual comedy event held by the SDRC, Nina Ghiselli tells her story and emphasizes the importance of student disability resources within schools.

Poppy Cartledge Thursday, February 4, 2021

It’s not just the Capitol Police

As the world watched from their televisions on January 6, we witnessed scenes unfold before our eyes that were, to many, unimaginable: supporters of President Trump swarmed the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building, then proceeded to break in and

Web Editor Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The San Jose State University Football Team Comes to Humboldt

On a day’s notice from administration, the SJSU football team spends a week and a half in Humboldt practicing because their county did not allow it. Students react to their presence on campus in the midst of a pandemic. Directed

Dakota Cox Monday, December 7, 2020

Homelessness in Humboldt, CA

This is the first trailer of a homeless documentary created by HSU students. We have spent months filming and will continue to film throughout the next year. Follow the heartbreaking stories of the homeless community around Humboldt county and the

Skylar Gaven Monday, December 7, 2020

Thrifty Arcata

Taking a tour of the local thrift shops in Arcata during the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed and produced by Skylar Gaven.

Skylar Gaven Monday, December 7, 2020

House Plants Generate Peace and Meaning During the Pandemic

Three different people with the same love for plants! House plants have become quite popular these days especially since we’re all basically stuck inside during the pandemic. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but these beautiful green oxygen-makers provide more

Skylar Gaven Monday, December 7, 2020

Prop 22 represents political favoritism of money over workers’ rights

California’s passing of proposition 22 on Nov. 5 represents a frustrating history of workers’ rights being trampled by the overwhelming influence of greed in politics.  This proposition forces app-based workers to be classified as independent contractors, rather than employees. This

the Editorial Board Thursday, November 19, 2020

Remembering Evelyn Andrews 10 months after her passing

By Katelyn Dendas It has been 10 months since my friend, teammate and freshman year dorm mate, Evelyn Andrews, passed away. I don’t remember what the grief counselor said or what transpired after that Monday, but I do remember arriving

Guest Contributor Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Protestors seek to defund HSUPD

Two local, activist organizations work together to stage a sit-in against Humboldt State’s police department.

Carlos Holguin Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Getting stuck on the Trump train

Writer Anthony Aragon details his experience of accidentally joining a pro-Trump car rally.

Anthony Aragon Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Justin Turner exposes the World Series to COVID-19

Justin Turner didn’t need to be the story in the wake of the Dodgers’ first World Series victory in 32 years. Instead here we are, wondering what sort of, if any, punishment Major League Baseball will decide to hand down

Thomas Lal Friday, November 6, 2020

Four more years of fear

News Editor Carlos Holguin explains why he is worried about the next four years.

Carlos Holguin Thursday, November 5, 2020

Dismal democracy

The Lumberjack editorial staff comments on America’s flawed electoral system As the world watches the United States 2020 election results, waiting for our pseudodemocratic process to churn out a new president, historically unprecedented voting methods misrepresents the reported Election Day

Lumberjack Staff Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The Mario triple pack invokes a nostalgia attack

When I was a child, the first video game system I owned was a Nintendo 64. Among the games I played was Super Mario 64. I played it all the time and when I wasn’t playing it, I was lying

Seth Finnegan Saturday, October 31, 2020

Women’s lacrosse drops their competitive season

Greta Roberts, president and player of Humboldt State University’s women’s lacrosse team, made the decision with her coach and teammates to cancel the upcoming spring season. The team decided that not being able to recruit in the fall would be

Justin Celotto Saturday, October 31, 2020

Dobby’s proposition opinions

Haven’t voted yet? Well, you’re running out of time. Here’s a quick rundown of California’s propositions on the ballot this year

Dobby Morse Friday, October 30, 2020

Corporations buy out propositions

In a series of general and misleading advertisements, corporate backers of Propositions 22 and 23 show their grubby hands

Walker B. True Friday, October 30, 2020

CDOR continues virtually

The Campus and Community Dialogue On Race returns covering global justice for Black Lives.

Mikayla Moore-Bastide Thursday, October 22, 2020

Indigenous Food Sovereignty

Local food management practices of the Tolowa Dee-ni, Yurok and other indigenous peoples.

Walker B. True Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Humboldt State Admin attempts to discredit the Lumberjack

***A Lumberjack editorial represents both the majority opinion of the student newspaper’s editorial board, nine editors, as well as the overwhelming majority of Humboldt State University’s student body. Collectively, an editorial echos, embodies and advocates for community beliefs.*** Insensitive communications

Lumberjack Staff Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Music of the Moment 6

21 Savage and Metro Boomin drop a classic with “Savage Mode II”

Dakota Cox Saturday, October 10, 2020

Spartans arrive at HSU despite campus concerns

***Editor’s note: SJSU football program was tested in congruence with Mountain West conference guidelines*** The Spartans have arrived and this time they’re not carrying spears or shields. Instead the San Jose State football team stepped onto the Humboldt State campus

Thomas Lal Thursday, October 8, 2020

Music of the Moment 5

After shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez cancels himself

Dakota Cox Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Welcome to the Twilight Zone

Comparisons between episodes of the classic TV show The Twilight Zone and our own dismal reality

Sophia Escudero Friday, September 25, 2020

Music of the Moment 4

YoungBoy Never Broke Again dodges the sophomore slump with his new album “Top.”

Dakota Cox Friday, September 25, 2020

Self-Care Cuts

Changing your hair to change your life

Dakota Cox Thursday, September 17, 2020

HSU Seaweed Farm sets sail

The first commercially-approved seaweed farm in California will be on the map.

Gabe Kim Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Music of the Moment 3

For better or worse, Big Sean is likely gone for good.

Dakota Cox Wednesday, September 16, 2020

More Layers, More Protection?

Humboldt State demands double masking on campus, does more layers equal more protection?

Brianne Beronilla Saturday, September 12, 2020

The Ethnic Studies Bill is a Blessing

Ethnic Studies will thankfully become mandatory for all California State University students – as it should be.

Mikayla Moore-Bastide Saturday, September 12, 2020

The Complex Interface of Humans and Wildfires

How fire suppression is a mixed bag in Humboldt County Every fire season, blankets of smoke roll over Humboldt County. Here on the coast, that’s as close to wildfires as some of us get. But our practice of fire suppression

Jen Kelly Friday, September 11, 2020

Defund HSU’s Police Department

Incidents of racism from the former UPD Chief, past examples of excessive force from current officers and a shrinking university budget.

Walker B. True Friday, September 11, 2020

How Not To Be Bitten By A Kitten

Please prepare to be prey Congratulations, a baby feline has recently come into your life. If they’re anywhere from 2-18 months, they bite. They see you as prey. Because you are prey. You always have been. You always will be.

Dobby Morse Thursday, September 10, 2020

Graduating Into Uncharted Waters

HSU graduates attempt to navigate a world turned upside-down by COVID-19 In May, Humboldt State University graduated hundreds of students, as it does every year. Unlike past years, graduates didn’t get to shake hands with their respective dean and receive

Gabe Kim Thursday, September 10, 2020

HSU Cultural Center Budget Slashed

Associated Students leaves student body devastated after significant reductions in cultural center’s budget.

Gabe Kim Friday, August 28, 2020

All aboard the plague ship

Unprecedented times are met with normalized behavior, HSU puts students and community members at higher risk after reopening campus and student housing.

Lumberjack Staff Thursday, August 27, 2020

Music of the Moment

The hip-hop community rallies behind the Black Lives Matter Movement

Dakota Cox Thursday, August 27, 2020

Inside the Immune System

How the body uses multiple levels of defense against foreign intruders

Collin Slavey Saturday, April 25, 2020

Catcalling Can’t Continue

Verbal harassment toward women is about control and the assertion of gender discrimination

Benjamin Zawilski Friday, March 13, 2020

Major League Marijuana

Why I don’t think marijuana is everything it’s cracked up to be in baseball

Gabe Kim Sunday, March 8, 2020