New food truck serving a Japanese-Mexican fusion cuisine

by Maranda Vargas

Have you visited Cali Crew Hibachi Grill and Sushi yet? There’s a new food truck serving delicious Japanese cuisine parked in front of Pacific Outfitters in Eureka.

Cali Crew Hibachi Grill and Sushi has only been operating for two months and is the project of Alejandra Romero and Edir Nevaro. They began planning the business last year as a way to have more freedom to be with their young family, while also pursuing their culinary passion.

As I waited in line I could hear crisp sizzling sounds from the grill, sending my belly rumbling. The rich smell of garlic butter that all the meat is cooked in wafted from the kitchen.

The menu boasts grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and even scallop combinations along with a medley of sauces. I had my eyes on the chicken hibachi bowl with a side of spicy mayo and sriracha.

Photo by Maranda Vargas. Alejandra Romero, owner of Cali Crew Hibachi Grill & Sushi, smiling at the order window.

Having only been in business two months, there was already a steady flow of customers. Romero smiled warmly as she handed me my chicken bowl. The bag felt heavy as I carried it away to dig in – always a good sign. Steam billowed out from the bowl as I removed the lid.

Photo by Maranda Vargas. A grilled chicken hibachi bowl from Cali Crew Hibachi Grill & Sushi next to a side of spicy mayo.

There was a generous amount of seasoned grilled chicken on top of rice, lined with fresh broccoli, zucchini, onions and carrots all grilled to perfection. Not mushy, not hard; the perfect al dente. A side of lemon wedge brightened the flavor and with the addition of the sauce, the dish was next level.

Romero’s favorite menu item is a grilled steak hibachi burrito, which can be found on the “secret menu”.

“It’s my favorite,” said Romero. “There is grilled steak, noodles, veggies, rice and a chipotle mayo.”

If you’re craving the experience of a new treat, you can find Cali Crew Hibachi and Sushi at Pacific Outfitters parking lot in Eureka during the week, or at The Bigfoot Taproom on Saturdays.