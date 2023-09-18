Latinx Heritage Month celebrations are underway in Humboldt

by Andres Felix Romero

Those in Humboldt who grew up with Latin culture and influences have reasons to rejoice for this year’s Latinx Heritage Month. The month is officially recognized as National Hispanic Heritage Month and occurs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. This year, Latin music takes center stage with Cal Poly Humboldt’s Center Arts with a concert by Mariachi Henrecia de México and a Bad Bunny-inspired dance party, and a joint event between Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods called Festejando Nuestra Comunidad will take place at the CR campus.

Festejando Nuestra Comunidad

Originally set to take place on the Cal Poly Humboldt campus, Festejando Nuestra Comunidad (in English; Celebrating Our Community) will take place at the College of the Redwoods campus to accommodate a larger-sized festival.

The festejando will take place this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 19. The opening ceremony will begin at 11 A.M., with festivities expected to last until 5 p.m. Event-goers can expect a multitude of events that will draw them closer together as a community, such as board games, face painting, balloon animals and yard games such as cornhole and disc golf.

Performances will be plentiful throughout the day, with the setlist composed of many Cal Poly Humboldt groups including Danza Azteca, Ballet Folklórico and a performance by Cal Poly Humboldt’s own Mariachi band.

Mariachi Herencia de México

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico will take the Van Duzer stage along with the lead singer Marisol “La Marisoul” Hernandez from Grammy-award-winning band La Santa Cecilia on Thursday, Sept. 21. Attendees can expect beautiful music with dramatic violins, trumpets, guitars, and soothing vocals. This mariachi band in particular has a blend of classical and hints of modern within their style. The concert doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The last time a Mariachi came to Humboldt was just before the pandemic in March 2019. Associate Director of Center Arts Michael Moore shared that this event, as well as an upcoming workshop with the band, came to be in large part due to faculty on campus.

“The seed for bringing a Mariachi band back to campus came from Fernando Paz, who at the time ran El Centro Académico Cultural de Humboldt, and Professor Jennifer Trowbridge,” said Moore. “They both help coordinate Mariachi de Humboldt, and they hoped to give the students an opportunity to experience a world-class performance as well as a workshop with the musicians.”

Bad Bunny

Instead of a concert, on Thursday, Oct. 5 in the Kate Buchanan room at the Student Activities Center, students can expect a dance party called Un Año Contigo (in English; A Year With You) with artist Benito “Bad Bunny” Martínez’s music mixed by DJ Zuhn “Zuhnddry” Espinoza. The dance party begins at 9 P.M.. Zuhnddry will also do a set in the SAC quad the same day at noon. This event in particular came to be thanks to Cal Poly Humboldt students.

“[Center Art’s] Bad Bunny Night came from the requests from students to have a dance or a space to dress up and have a good time,” said Moore.

Students are encouraged to dress in what makes them feel comfortable to party and let loose.

“This is a chance for those who may not have had a prom to come dance and have fun!” said Moore.