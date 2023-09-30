The fantastical world of D&D

by Alina Ferguson

Roll the dice. Feel the pressure. You are rolling to see if you will make it out alive, or to sneak away from danger.

Cal Poly Humboldt has many things to offer. One thing that people may not be aware of is the very active Dungeons and Dragons scene.

Dungeons and Dragons, also known as D&D, is a tabletop fantasy role playing game that often takes place over a series of campaigns. You become a part of a story, creating a character and playing through scenarios that the Dungeon Master, or ‘DM’, envisions.

It is common in the D&D world to refer to the DM as a sort of God, who creates the imaginary world that the campaign takes place in. It does not always have to be Earth. It can be anywhere and anytime.

The community is very friendly and always welcoming of new players. Cal Poly Humboldt student William Bellairs is a geospatial and technology major who has been playing D&D on and off since high school. He enjoys the communal and imaginative experience of the game.

Photo by Alina Ferguson. The Solar Nuawlen campaign enjoying a game night.

“I really love the collaborative storytelling aspect, how you can get a group of people all invested in something that each person is in part responsible for,” said Bellairs. “I haven’t played with anyone on campus, but I have some friends who do or who are looking to.”

Another facet that brings people together for D&D is the character art. Artists bring their characters to life and even do commissions to illustrate other player’s characters.

Chris Talso, a student at Cal Poly Humboldt, runs a campaign called “Solar Nuawlen” with players studying at both Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods. Nuawlen is the name of the planet that the campaign takes place on; a post-apocalyptic earth.

“Basically, Earth right now went through some type of apocalypse,” described Talso. “It sent Earth to dinosaur times and it had to evolve back. Then quite a few million years later, instead of having a focus on science, the new races and humanoid people of the planet now are focusing on magic. There’s quite a few people on this planet. They have brought a whole new life to the world. All the continents of the world have Pangaea-d again.”

Throughout D&D campaigns, there are multiple different side quests that the party goes on. Solar Nuawlen was on a random little side mission to bring back the perfect Griffowl to the home dimension. A Griffowl is an owl and cat mixed together.

Judah Benson, an environmental science management and restoration major has played D&D on and off for over five years, and currently plays at school. Her current character has different moods that are based on the seasons. She plays a male character, because she can.

“It’s like video games but less expensive and less rules,” said Benson. “A good game if you’ve got a lot of creative friends!”