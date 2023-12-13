Emotional baggage finds a resting place in The Mess Nest

by Alana Hackman

Tucked away in the narrow hallway-like room of the BFA studio located in Cal Poly Humboldt’s ceramic lab, or better known as The Laundry, you’ll find a crowded corner of a workspace.

Littered with anatomical clay body parts, a cinder block shrine of fake grapes, a clay pineapple with a bone sticking out of the top and many more tinkering tools like tape measures and lighters. Behind this workspace, you’ll find Ladi Ladines working away on their latest creation.

The Lake Elsinore native graduated from Cal Poly Humboldt with a stack of accolades last year. Starting with their Bachelor’s in Fine Art, minor in Art History and finishing off the list with a certification in museum and gallery practices. They’re prolonging their stay in the redwoods to finish out a ceramics extended education program.

They came up to Humboldt in 2019, but art had always been a foundational building block in their life since they can remember.

“I’ve always been an artist since before I could talk, walk or whatever,” Ladines said. “Everyone told me, ‘You’re an artist!’ so I just kept going with it — I see the world in a very visual way and it’s how I process everything, so it just felt like the right thing to do.”

Their most recent work on display was an interactive sculpture labeled “The Mess Nest” that was shown through October and November at the The Morris Graves Museum of Art in Eureka, California. The piece was a part of the 27th annual “Junque Art” exhibition that included art made from all recycled material, but the origin of the nest came way before the exhibit.

Ladines had been thinking about the concept of a “nest” for over two semesters before the idea finally came to them on a reflective day at the beach.

“I was feeling pretty down in a rut and lost in my art process,” Ladines said. “I saw this tree that was tipped over – it was a huge tree, and the roots were just flourishing and it took my breath away. It was at that moment I just wanted to make something, even just an ounce of that feeling – of having my breath taken away, feeling at peace with myself.”

They came home that following evening and began their creative process for the nest. The piece itself is a place to let those physical items that hold so much emotional baggage and weight in our daily lives go.

Photo courtesy of Ladi Ladines | The Mess Nest

“I had a box of emotional baggage trash under my bed. You know, old love letters and things that are just sort of triggering, and I went home that day, I got that box out and just dumped it out on the floor, and I lived with it on the floor for a good week,” Ladines said.“ I lived with it until the triggers weren’t triggering me anymore, and I felt like these are the pieces that I want to tie to the branches of my nest.”

Soon after, the nest spiraled into what it is today, after Ladines’ neighbor asked to add pictures they were hoping to get rid of to the nest. Ladines soon found themselves posting fliers on craigslist, LEX and even on campus urging the community to share their items of emotional baggage to the piece.

“I found myself asking everyone around me and making posts online and reaching out towards people that I would have never really got to connect with in that way,” Ladines said. “I found out a lot of people have boxes under their beds that they aren’t confronting and that they would like a space to do that, so that’s how the nest was born.

The nest is an ongoing interactive piece that now lives in the Redwood Art Association in Eureka. Ladines encourages the community to continue donating to the nest. Ladines has had quite an impact on the art community and has had many installations displayed across Humboldt County since residing here.

“I never have an end goal in mind, I let the thing flourish by itself. And it really snowballed this time into something that I would do again, like I would love to continue this project and find new spaces for it and reinforce the branches,” Ladines said.

Ladines previous art installations have included contributions to the 2022 Eureka Street Art Festival, The Morris Graves Cal Poly Humboldt Senior exhibit, as well as the Senior Art exhibit at the Reese Bullen Gallery.

Ladines served as a gallery intern under the Reese Bullen Gallery’s director, Brittany Britton, during their undergrad, later serving as a gallery assistant. Britton mentions how the galleries on campus serve as a learning lesson to students involved to really explore how their works will be viewed outside of a personal studio space.

“It seems like Ladi for their part has really taken that to heart, and has been really developing a deeper interest in exhibition art,” Britton said.

Ladines art plays with bright playful colors and lots of child-like wonder. Ceramic bones and fruit, their specialty, inspired their instagram handle, @bonefruity. They work with a wide variety of mediums and really try to hone in on creating community and home behind their artwork.

A few materials used to make the nest included a friend’s childhood blanket, a pair of bedsheets that triggered Ladines’ trypophobia and overall things they find attractive throughout their daily life. Whether that’s trash, an abandoned school desk on the side of a road they used in a previous installation or abandoned cardboard boxes.

“I do play with all kinds of materials, and by this I feel like I’m grounding myself in my reality, just by seeing how all of these different things interact with each other. Whether that’s wood and plaster, or jello,” Ladines said. “I’m working on some big jello projects.”

Ladines’ is constantly pushing their comfort zone when it comes to the process of their art. Their art process explores the relationship with our nervous systems and how things make us feel.

Photo courtesy of Ladi Ladines | Pary City mixed media on panel. Photo courtesy of Ladi ladines | Bone App Teeth

They’ve used three live cockroaches (named Sarah, Jessica and Parker) in a ceramic piece shown at the 2023 California Conference for the Advancement of Ceramic Art. Ladines explains this was a way to really explore their limits as an artist as cockroaches are something that always was a fear for them. Ladines said the cockroaches helped them work through trauma and are now a symbol of resiliency.

“It was me trying to desensitize myself to the heebie-jeebies you get when you see a roach or a bug. I ended up keeping them as pets for like over a year, and they became my studio buddies. I learned to love them and get over that initial sensation of being scared of them – that was a really wild experience. I love those roaches and am now thinking about getting a spider, cause I’m really scared of spiders.”

Through this process of testing their limits within their art work Landines has made beautiful community connections with their art , the nest especially. In their time spent at the The Morris Graves Museum and Redwood Art Association they’ve seen individuals come back to contribute to the nest, and even embraced with strangers that were grateful for the ability to add to the nest.

“The last day that it was on display at Morris Graves, there was a woman who came in hot with this ceramic pot, and just slammed it into the center, and I was like ‘yeah!,’” Landines said. “I had no idea who she was or anything, and she just looked at me, embraced me and was just telling me her lore. I cried a little bit, she cried a little bit. My tension about my piece was made and it just felt so fulfilling.”

Britton especially adores Ladines’ efforts to really incorporate the local community into their artwork and creative visions, even after their graduation.

“They’ve really done the hard work to embed themselves here in the community and become part of it, versus maybe just leaving as a student, like you get your degree and you take off,” Britton said. “But, they seem invested in helping embolden and strengthen the art community here in Humboldt.”

The nest will be on display at the Redwood Art Association through Dec. 15. Ladines still encourages materials and emotional baggage to be added to the piece during its stay. Ladines emphasized whatever is added to the nest is about what the giver wants to let go of, not what they want personally as the artist.

“My ultimate intention is just wanting to embrace people and myself, and that’s hard. Comfort is a big one – and acceptance. I’m not a perfectionist, I like things that are a little funky,” Ladines said. “I like to be playful with my colors. I hope that that comes through as love, and for people to also accept those qualities within their own work.”