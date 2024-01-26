How to host the perfect function; tips and tricks from an expert

by Zack Mink

With the 2024 spring semester starting this week, friends coming back to town, parties, kickbacks, hangouts and get-togethers are going to be in full swing. As someone who has lived on campus and now is off-campus, I take it upon myself to be a host to my friends and build a safe place to reconnect. With this privilege, along with my passion for hospitality and my culinary expertise, I’m sharing four tips and tricks to be a good host even on a limited college budget.

Prioritize yourself and your financial security.

As I mentioned before, friends are coming back into town and our full class schedules loom over the horizon. This might seem like the best time to get together with your friends, splurge a little bit and maybe even ignore the numbers slowly lowering in your bank account. But, from my own experience, it is never worth sacrificing a week’s worth of groceries for a night out on the town. Setting boundaries and being open about financial status, if comfortable, is the first step to being a good host.

Communicate and accommodate

Nothing is worse than going to your friend’s place and finding out that you can’t enjoy what someone has prepared or had planned. Whether it is a food restriction, physical accommodation, or even just a personal preference, checking in with your guests to see what they might like or can’t enjoy is important to make sure they are happy and well taken care of.

Be attentive

Being a host whether for a small get-together or a larger event requires you to stay on your toes and look out for your guests and their needs. Sometimes, you might be running around refilling people’s beverages, replenishing snacks or making sure everyone is included in the fun. This responsibility certainly requires you to pay constant attention to each and every one of your guests, but I believe that should be easy and come naturally if you’re around the people you care about.

Your house, your rules

Setting house rules is a necessary boundary for not only your guests to have a good night, but for you, the host, to enjoy yourself before, during and after your get-together. For a big party, this might look like having a bedroom off-limits, capping the volume of music (so the party can keep going) or making clear what time the party will be over. For a small event, this might be something as simple as taking your shoes off inside or coasters being used on your favorite table. Some might see these boundaries as unnecessary or over the top, but they really just represent a certain level of consideration that guests should have when entering someone’s home. They also can make the cleaning-up process much easier for the host the next day.

So, next time you get together with your friends, or next time you go out to a party, keep these four tips in mind to ensure that you and your friends have a great time and a peaceful introduction to the new semester.