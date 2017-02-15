Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Trump Watch (Feb. 8 to Feb. 13) Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By | Iridian Casarez

Virginia Federal District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema issued a preliminary injunction against President Trump’s executive order on immigration on Monday, Feb. 13. The injunctions were issued based on the fact that it discriminates against Muslims, according to the Washington Post.

According to the New York Times, the Senate confirmed Steven T. Mnuchin,to be Treasury secretary on Monday February 13, putting in place a key lieutenant to President Trump will help drive the administration’s plans to overhaul the tax code, renegotiate trade deals around the world and remake financial regulations. Mnuchin is a former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood film financier.

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet for the first time at the White House to talk about trade, a task force for women, and energy on Monday, Feb. 13.

Immigration authorities last week arrested 680 people who were in the United States illegally, according to the Washington Post. Fulfilling one of Donald Trump’s long campaign promise to crackdown on immigration.