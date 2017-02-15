Don't Miss
Would you like to advertise on The Lumberjack's website? Contact us at (707) 826-3259 or email us at LJNPads@humboldt.edu.
Home / News / Trump Watch (Feb. 8 to Feb. 13)
Illustration by | Joe DeVoogd

Trump Watch (Feb. 8 to Feb. 13)

in News 1 day ago 1 Comment 66 Views

By | Iridian Casarez

Virginia Federal District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema issued a preliminary injunction against President Trump’s executive order on immigration on Monday, Feb. 13. The injunctions were issued based on the fact that it discriminates against Muslims, according to the Washington Post.

According to the New York Times, the Senate confirmed Steven T. Mnuchin,to be Treasury secretary on Monday February 13, putting in place a key lieutenant to President Trump will help drive the administration’s plans to overhaul the tax code, renegotiate trade deals around the world and remake financial regulations. Mnuchin is a former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood film financier.

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet for the first time at the White House to talk about trade, a task force for women, and energy on Monday, Feb. 13.

Immigration authorities last week arrested 680 people who were in the United States illegally, according to the Washington Post. Fulfilling one of Donald Trump’s long campaign promise to crackdown on immigration.

Tagged with:

One comment

  1. Henchman Of Justice
    February 16, 2017 at 3:34 am

    Is HSU ready to endorse the repeal of the USC 22nd amendment?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


© Copyright 2013, All Rights Reserved. | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs