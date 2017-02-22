Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Trump Watch (Feb. 15 to Feb. 21) Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By | Iridian Casarez

According to the Washington Post, President Trump made comments about Sweden in a rally in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday, Feb. 18.

“You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?” Trump then mentioned the French cities of Nice and Paris, and the Belgian capital, Brussels. The three European cities were attacked by terrorists over the past two years. The comments were widely perceived in the U.S. as to suggest there was an attack in Sweden Friday night, but there was no attack.

President Trump named Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster as his new national security advisor on Monday, Feb. 20, replacing Michael Flynn. McMaster is a career Army officer and strategist according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Trump administration is planning to establish a revised executive order on immigration. The President says will “protect our people” while at the same time pass muster with courts that halted an earlier version, according to CNN. The new executive order will not impact green card holders.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday, Feb. 16, his plan to nominate Alexander Acosta as Secretary of Labor. Acosta would be the first Hispanic member of Trump’s Cabinet.