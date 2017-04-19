This week in news (April 12 to April 18)

By Iridian Casarez

Local

-Collision on 299

One person died and eight others were injured in a car collision on Highway 299 Monday afternoon.

-Myers Flat burglary and shooting

Three people have been detained after a burglary and shooting in a Myers Flat home. Ramon Aviles, Ervin Dixon, and Alberto Garcia were arrested and transported the Humboldt County Correctional Facility. Two other suspects are still being searched for.

-Humboldt geologist

Lori Dengler, a tsunami and earthquake expert, commemorated the 1992 Cape Mendocino Earthquake at the Clarke Museum Saturday. The earthquake was a 7.2 magnitude temblor that hit the region on April 25, 1992 and caused over $60 million in losses.

U.S.

-The Tax March on Trump

People marched and demanded President Trump to release his tax returns all throughout the United States on Saturday. The “Tax March” was organized in more than 150 cities and wanted to call attention to Trump’s refusal to disclose his tax history.

-Facebook live homicide

A man broadcasted himself killing an old man on Facebook live Sunday afternoon. Steve Stephens, 37, shot and killed Robert Godwin, 74, as an act of revenge on his girlfriend. Authorities are still searching for Stephens and have offered a $50,000 reward for his whereabouts. On April 18, Stephens was chased by the Cleveland Police Department in Erie County in Pennsylvania. The chase culminated with Stephens killing himself in his car.

-Arkansas Supreme Court

The Arkansas Supreme Court cancelled eight scheduled executions on Sunday. The executions were going to be the first executions in the state in a decade. Death-row inmates and their legal teams had been fighting the courts on their executions.

World

-Education in Chile

As lawmakers prepared to debate planned reforms, thousands of students took the streets in various Chile cities to protest demand improvements to the nation’s higher education system.

-Syrian civil war

At an evacuation point on Sunday, a deadly explosion reportedly killed at least 100 people, including dozens of children, government supporters and opposition fighters.

-Former south Korean president

The former South Korean president, Park Geun-hye, was indicted for bribery and abuse of power. Park was forced from office in March amid a massive corruption scandal that engulfed not just her government but also major companies like Samsung and Lotte Groups.

