By Andre Hascall

Consent culture has been a vital part of Humboldt State University since Check It, as student led movement to prevent sexual assault, arrived in 2014. That culture is growing further with the new themed dorms in Creekview. The dorms will be called the Consent Culture Living Community.

The living community will provide a space of comfort for survivors and other supportive students. There are a few themed dorms on campus, with dorms themed for gaming, outdoor adventure and sciences among others. The themed dorms that HSU already has on campus grow together through events geared towards their themes. The events can be as small as ice-breakers or, as we’ve seen in recent years, something as big a creating a community garden.

The Consent Culture Living Community will have events catering towards consent related activities.

Morgan Fahey-Reye is a former community advocate while Check It was in its beginning stages at HSU.

“Check it puts on a lot of events which are safer alternatives to going out on the weekends,” Fahey-Reyes said. “I also like how they do trainings with student leaders to educate them about addressing unsafe situations.”

Activities that the Consent Culture Living Community will have are centered toward teaching the community about the situations in which they should “check it”, which means ask for consent, and intervene if you think someone could be in danger of sexual assault. However, some believe that this themed housing isn’t necessary such as Adrian Zavala, a freshman at HSU.

“Campus should already be aware that consent is required,” Zavala said. “There shouldn’t have to be a separate dorm for that.”

Humboldt State University is taking the steps to make it known on campus that consent is required. The Consent Culture Living Community will be one of HSU’s tools to combat sexual harassment and assault.