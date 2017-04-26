It’s hard to take your eyes off this art

By Sarahi Apaez

Sarah Arias, a senior art studio major and business administration minor is in a process of creating a piece for her advanced painting class.

Arias has created a series piece of gay lovers eyes. Eyes who belong to the Queer Trans People of Color (QTPOC) community. Arias is adding a twist to a late 1700s to early 1800s jewelry fad of necklaces, rings, and broaches which held small photos of their secret lovers’ eyes. Arias was inspired by a similar theme within her life and the lives of her POC friends who still struggle to come out to their families. For her friends, telling their parents about their lovers could jeopardize more than just their relationships, it could jeopardize their schooling if their parents pay for it. This lack of acceptance from Latinx parents results in lovers being kept secret.

To learn more about Arias and her work, watch the video below.