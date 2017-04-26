Sexland: Garden of Hedon

By Sarahi Apaez

Sexland is a yearly event at HSU hosted by the Peer Health Education Program. On April 22 at the Kate Buchanan Room, the HSU community gathered at the sexual health event. This years theme was Garden of Hedon which centered around self definition and identity. Tables of HSU clubs and community resources filled the edges of the KBR such as HSU’s Check It, the North Coast Rape Crisis Team, Planned Parenthood representatives, and even HSU’s Botany Club.

Peer Health Educators planned a sex toy raffle giveaway, games and free food.

Peer Health Educators explaining the differences in sex toys for the raffle | Photo by Sarahi Apaez HSU students taking pictures inside of the ball pit. | Photo by Sarahi Apaez Jason Valez, Travis Ioncaric and Mason Trevino, workers and volunteers of Planned Parenthood. | Photo by Sarahi Apaez Bridget Ocampo, Peer Health Educator and Melissa Salazar a volunteer explain the zines created by Peer Health Educators. | Photo by Sarahi Apaez Raymond Yu getting his picture taken with the sex toy he won in the giveaway. | Photo by Sarahi Apaez Condoms laid out on every table along with floral designs | Photo by Sarahi Apaez Peer Health Educator giving information about massages and giving away free coconut oil. | Photo by Sarahi Apaez Bridget Ocampo, Peer Health Educator showing a sex toy for the raffle. | Photo by Sarahi Apaez Students writing consent based questions they would ask their partner(s) and safe words | Photo by Sarahi Apaez