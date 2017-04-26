Great hall becomes prospective renter center

By Curran Daly

It’s time to start studying for finals and if that isn’t stressful enough add looking for housing on top of that.

Todd Larsen, associate director of Housing and Residence admits there is not enough housing on campus for every student who wants to live on campus.

“This year we have a record number of returners and transfers,” Larsen said. “We had 800 returners apply for the 600 spots we have.”

The housing office is trying to take some of the stress off of students looking for off campus housing. The housing office has held four events now to help students find housing.

Their final event held on April 24, gave students an opportunity to meet with real estate management groups. Kimberly Morris was at the event with Kramer Investment Corporation talking with students about renting apartments for them next semester.

“We try to make it as easy as possible for first time renter,” Morris said. “We try to get the parents involved to help students through the process.”

Sol Dinay, a freshman physics major, attended the event held by housing. He has already seen about a dozen houses and is hoping to secure his housing for next semester soon.

“It’s just a matter of getting an app that gets approved,” Dinay said. “I’m not that worried cause I know we’ll eventually get a place.”

Dinay tried to get an early start looking for houses and has some advice for people just barely starting out.

“Try getting started on Craigslist because the application process is just an email,” Dinay said. “Apply to as many places as you can cause most will get denied.”

Levi Mazza a freshman business major already lives off campus. Mazza found a house last May when he came up with his friend and current roommate. For him the hardest part of finding housing was getting his calls returned.

“Everyone is extremely flaky up here,” Mazza said. “If you find a property, annoy the property manager by phone and in person.”

He believes that by constantly contacting the manager you have a better chance to get a face to face meeting. It is in this first meeting that impressions are made that can determine whether or not you get the house.

“When you do meet them in person be well dressed, make eye contact,” Mazza said, “and shake there hand multiple times.”