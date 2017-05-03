This week in news
By | Charlotte Rutigliano
World:
- Pope Francis urged the United States and North Korea on Saturday to defuse their increasingly tense standoff and avert a potentially horrific conflict. (New York Times Update – 4/29/2017)
Nation:
- A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a threat to take away funds from sanctuary cities. (CNN Update – 4/25/17)
- Trump administration still considering how to make it easier to sue the media. (Washington Post Update – 4/30/2017)
Local:
- A federal judge dismissed portions of a lawsuit claiming Eureka’s ordinances against camping and storage of personal items in public spaces violates the Constitutional rights of homeless individuals. (North Coast Journal Update – 4/28/2017)
- Highway 101 is open and traffic is flowing north of Leggett. (Caltrans Update – 4/25/17)
