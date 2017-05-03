News

This week in news

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News // 0 Comments

By | Charlotte Rutigliano

World:

  • Pope Francis urged the United States and North Korea on Saturday to defuse their increasingly tense standoff and avert a potentially horrific conflict. (New York Times Update – 4/29/2017)

 

Nation:

  • A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a threat to take away funds from sanctuary cities. (CNN Update – 4/25/17)
  • Trump administration still considering how to make it easier to sue the media. (Washington Post Update – 4/30/2017)

 

Local:

  • A federal judge dismissed portions of a lawsuit claiming Eureka’s ordinances against camping and storage of personal items in public spaces violates the Constitutional rights of homeless individuals. (North Coast Journal Update – 4/28/2017)
  • Highway 101 is open and traffic is flowing north of Leggett. (Caltrans Update – 4/25/17)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: