Sun’s out, buns out

Delaney Duarte
Delaney (Laney) Duarte was born and raised near Los Angeles in a city called La Mirada, which is about 15 minutes away from Disneyland. Duarte was raised by her mother who is Mexican and bilingual in Spanish, and her father who is Salvadorian and also bilingual in Spanish. Duarte on the other hand is monolingual. She loves reading the news, especially if it’s entertainment news. The Office is her favorite show and she hope to find her 'Jim' one day. In the future, Duarte hopes to be on KISS FM with Ryan Seacrest. Remember her name the next time you read The Lumberjack or tune in to KRFH 105.1!
