2nd Annual HSU Downtown Block Party

Free tacos, a climbing wall and a zip line took over Arcata

The Arcata Plaza was a site of fun and live entertainment over the weekend. On Sept. 6, the 2nd annual HSU Downtown Block Party shut down the streets surrounding the Arcata Plaza.

Music from Chulita Vinyl Club, Mesizto Beat and HSU’s notoriously loud Marching Lumberjacks provided live entertainment and kept the crowd on their feet. The block party was also home to other activities including a 200-foot zip-line and a rock-climbing wall.

HSU students, including seniors Mark Bernan and Adrian Haro, were recipients of an e-mail attachment containing entry credentials to the block party and vouchers for free food. After conquering the zip-line I spoke with Bernan, who is a music major. His main concern was his appetite and not the adrenaline.

Mesizto Beat getting down on the home stage at the 2nd Annual HSU Downtown Block Party. | Photo by Alberto Muro

“I’m looking forward to the tacos, I’m not going to lie,” Bernan said.

For some, zip-lining is on their bucket list. Bernan was already acquainted with going airborne.

“I tried zip-lining in Costa Rica before, but this was fun too,” Bernan said.

With a massive line that stretched from 9th Street towards the center plaza, Bernan and Haro were happy they arrived early.

HSU students and alumni were not the only ones enjoying themselves at the block party. HSU seniors and Native American Studies majors Gabby Encias and Christian Solorio brought their roommate Corey Jankowski along for the experience.

HSU Marching Lumberjacks keeping the crowd energized at the Arcata Block Party on Sept. 6. | Photo by Alberto Muro

Encias and Solorio have lived in the area since they began their studies and were delighted to see the large crowd in attendance.

“It’s nice to see everyone turn out for the event,” Enicas said.

Mass emails were not the only source of invitation distribution. HSU senior Solorio was informed by other means.

“I heard about this event through social media,” Solorio said.

Jankowski heard about the event through Encias and Solorio, but one main contribution to his attendance was the good weather.

HSU booths were present to distribute information about campus services. HSU students Alejandro Ochoa, Makito Takahashi and Alex Bravo represented the Multicultural Center and wasted no time welcoming people to their table.

From right to left: HSU Multicultural Center representatives Alejandro Ochoa, Makito Takahashi and Alex Bravo. | Photo by Alberto Muro

“There’s nice weather out right now and it’s going to start raining in a month so get out there while you still can,”Jankowski said.

The weather is currently a toss-up between overcast and sunshine, and thankfully the block party experienced pleasant conditions.

The Multicultural Center is notable for establishing services such as Scholars Without Borders, a women’s resource center and a kitchen to cook your food. HSU Senior and Biology major Ochoa talked about a new service for students.

“This year we will be introducing a non-binary closet which is open to anyone,” Ochoa said.

The new service offered by the Multicultural Center shows that the objective of campus resources is to improve student lives.

The 2nd Annual Humboldt State Downtown Block Party has come and gone, but don’t fret because the Arcata Plaza is home to a variety of entertainment.

