Latest PSPS Unlikely to Hit Humboldt

The latest Public Safety Power Shutoff by Pacific Gas and Electric is not expected to hit Humboldt County, as of Tuesday afternoon.

PG&E announced Sunday it was monitoring the weather for a possible PSPS event beginning Wednesday, but it has not included Humboldt County in any of its expected shutoff zones. The latest press release on Tuesday said the PSPS will affect 16 counties across northern California. Six counties initially expected to be impacted were removed from their list.

PG&E said the PSPS is once again caused by high winds through dry areas, leading to a high risk of fire.

“Weather forecasts continue to be dynamic with significant variation across different portions of PG&E’s service area,” the Tuesday release said. “As an example, some parts of PG&E’s territory are under a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service, while other locations are subject to a Winter Storm Advisory.”

PG&E estimated the PSPS, which ranges from Mendocino to Butte to Sonoma Counties, will affect 181,000 customers. PG&E estimated that each customer account serves three residents, so the PSPS may affect over 540,000 residents.

PG&E said it expects the winds to subside by Thursday morning, and that it hopes to restore power to most customers by the end of Thursday.

“High winds are currently expected to subside Thursday mid-morning,” the Tuesday release said. “PG&E will then inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event. PG&E will safely restore power in stages as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers by end of day Thursday, based on the current weather conditions.”