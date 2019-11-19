Letter to the Editors: Support John Packer

Retired creative writing teacher Jesse Austin supports John Packer wholeheartedly
Recently the Lumberjack has run a couple of stories about our campus UPD personnel.
Here is my opinion: I am a big fan of John Packer, UPD sergeant.
I salute him for going public with the UPD Chief’s racist remarks, and his unprofessional manner of leading the department.
I am a retired creative writing teacher and have known John on the HSU campus for 15 plus years. I have seen him in scores of interactions with students, teachers, staff and other UPD personnel and he has always carried himself in a cheerful, engaging and professional manner.
I have also taught at Sonoma State, Chico State and Reed College in Oregon and John is one of the best at his job I have ever seen.
To my mind a big part of UPD officer duties include being visible, available and educational (about the rules, laws and mores of the campus) – and John Packer is exceptional in all of these areas.
I support John wholeheartedly.
Cheers,
Jesse Austin
