Letter to the Editors: Support John Packer

By Lumberjack Staff on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Retired creative writing teacher Jesse Austin supports John Packer wholeheartedly

Recently the Lumberjack has run a couple of stories about our campus UPD personnel.

Here is my opinion: I am a big fan of John Packer, UPD sergeant.

I salute him for going public with the UPD Chief’s racist remarks, and his unprofessional manner of leading the department.

I am a retired creative writing teacher and have known John on the HSU campus for 15 plus years. I have seen him in scores of interactions with students, teachers, staff and other UPD personnel and he has always carried himself in a cheerful, engaging and professional manner.

I have also taught at Sonoma State, Chico State and Reed College in Oregon and John is one of the best at his job I have ever seen.

To my mind a big part of UPD officer duties include being visible, available and educational (about the rules, laws and mores of the campus) – and John Packer is exceptional in all of these areas.

I support John wholeheartedly.

Cheers,

Jesse Austin

