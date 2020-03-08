New In-N-Out in Eureka

In 2018, In-N-Out Burger announced the start of construction for a new location in Eureka. Now at the beginning of March, the new restaurant located at 2616 Broadway Street nears completion.

The upcoming restaurant currently seeks job applicants for entry-level positions, suggesting the location will be opening soon, but an exact date is currently unavailable. They plan to interview applicants on March 2 and 3.

The first customer at the new store will receive a free meal and a T-shirt as well.

Eureka continues to expand it’s collection of restaurants as new locations for Chipotle and Mod Pizza are also under development nearby.