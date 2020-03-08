 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Graphic by Sam Papavasiliou

New In-N-Out in Eureka

By Benjamin Zawilski on Sunday, March 8, 2020

“Quality You Can Taste” in Humboldt County

In 2018, In-N-Out Burger announced the start of construction for a new location in Eureka. Now at the beginning of March, the new restaurant located at 2616 Broadway Street nears completion.

The upcoming restaurant currently seeks job applicants for entry-level positions, suggesting the location will be opening soon, but an exact date is currently unavailable. They plan to interview applicants on March 2 and 3.

The first customer at the new store will receive a free meal and a T-shirt as well.

Eureka continues to expand it’s collection of restaurants as new locations for Chipotle and Mod Pizza are also under development nearby.

Benjamin Zawilski

Benjamin Zawilski is the spring 2020 video editor for The Lumberjack. He is a junior from San Francisco. He joined The Lumberjack to help inform the campus community on an ever-changing world and to share his photos and ideas on current events. He believes a good journalist doesn't find great stories to cover—a good journalist covers a story and makes it great. He dreams of becoming a film director. In his free time, you can find him taking photos.

