The CSU Travel Suspension has just been extended until July 31

The California State University travel suspension for all international and non-essential domestic travel has officially been extended until July 31, according to an update email from the CSU Chancellor’s office on April 29.

The update also says that the determinations are made with guidance from the CDC and the US State Department. At the time of the update, the State Department had issued a level 4 Travel Advisory to worldwide travel. Level 4 advisory is a warning level caused by a higher likelihood of life-threatening risks.

“We regularly monitor data from local, state, national and international agencies and organizations,” wrote the Chancellor’s office. “And may modify the temporal or geographical restrictions in this directive if warranted by future developments.”

A plan to reevaluate the restriction has been projected to be in discussion again by mid-June.

The campus presidents are allowed to make exceptions to this rule but only for “extenuating and compelling circumstances.” The authority of these decisions cannot be delegated. Factors for contributing to these exceptions are:

Necessity of the proposed travel, including consequences of postponing travel.

Needs and preferences of the individual.

Availability of safe and secure shelter at the destination.

Availability of appropriate medical care at the destination.

Availability of transportation, services, and other necessities at the destination.

Assessment of risks associated with traveling versus risks of remaining in place.

As well as “other relevant factors as determined by the president.”

The update also clarified what will happen for an essential traveler is allowed.

“Individuals granted exceptions to travel must observe local health guidelines upon their return. Presidents who grant an exception to the travel suspension must create a written memorialization of how the circumstances were extenuating and compelling, using the factors above.” said The Office of the Chancellor’s COVID-19 update.

The update ends saying that circumstances and conditions may change at any time and the Chancellor’s office will provide updated information as it becomes available.