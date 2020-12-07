House Plants Generate Peace and Meaning During the Pandemic

Three different people with the same love for plants!

House plants have become quite popular these days especially since we’re all basically stuck inside during the pandemic. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but these beautiful green oxygen-makers provide more than just a decorative living room. House plants have been known to show positive benefits toward mental health, and with the right amount of care, a healthy connection with all of your house plants will definitely brighten your days. I spoke with three individuals who each shared their experiences with owning plants and helpful tips for new plant parents.

Follow @tobagoplants on Instagram

Directed and produced by Skylar Gaven.