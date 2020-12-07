Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Spotify

Thrifty Arcata

Translate

Share This Post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on email
Share on reddit

Taking a tour of the local thrift shops in Arcata during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed and produced by Skylar Gaven.

More Stories

Homelessness in Humboldt, CA

This is the first trailer of a homeless documentary created by HSU students. We have spent months filming and will continue to film throughout the next year. Follow the heartbreaking stories of the homeless community around Humboldt county and the

Skylar Gaven Monday, December 7, 2020

House Plants Generate Peace and Meaning During the Pandemic

Three different people with the same love for plants! House plants have become quite popular these days especially since we’re all basically stuck inside during the pandemic. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but these beautiful green oxygen-makers provide more

Skylar Gaven Monday, December 7, 2020

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Spotify

© 2020 The Lumberjack | Mission News Theme by Compete Themes + Elementor Pro