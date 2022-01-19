Facebook
COVIDgraphic

University requires booster by January 23

Starting Jan 23, students, faculty, and staff must be fully vaccinated to use campus facilities. This Humboldt State announcement was made in December shortly after students left for break. Anyone not able to receive a vaccination or booster can submit for an appropriate exemption. Following an updated certification date, the university said the likelihood of infectious spread in the classroom will be low given vaccination requirements, mandatory testing, masking, and other efforts made by the school.

In a press release sent to all students earlier this week, HSU clarified full vaccination status as ”attesting that you are fully vaccinated (including a booster if eligible) or have submitted for the appropriate exemption.” Recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are eligible for boosters five months after completing their initial series. Johnson & Johnson recipients can get a booster two months after their initial dose.

The university asked that those who have already received the booster should go into their student portal and complete the attestation about vaccination status. Students can do so by logging into their Health Portal at myhumboldt.edu. To find a vaccination clinic in your area, visit My Turn California (myturn.ca.gov). However, clinic availability in some areas is limited, including Humboldt County.

