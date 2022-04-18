Facebook
Cal Poly Humboldt admin can’t be fired, even after investigations conclude he sexually harassed colleagues

Current Cal Poly Humboldt professor still employed after multiple sexual assault cases.
by Angel Barker

USA Today published an article on Monday, April 18 describing how a current Cal Poly Humboldt professor is still employed with the university, even after investigations concluded that he “groped two colleagues.” 

John Lee, current professor in the School of Education and former dean in the College of Professional Studies, is still working at the university because of a loophole in his contract, called “retreat rights.” Retreat rights mean that even though he was fired as an administrator, through his contract he has the right to remain employed as faculty.

The full story published by USA Today can be found at https://archive.ph/iifTo and a followup story will be published in The Lumberjack on April 27.

