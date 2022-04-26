Interview with Humboldt Hog Riley Switzler

Cal Poly Humboldt admin can’t be fired, even after investigations conclude he sexually harassed colleagues
Current Cal Poly Humboldt professor still employed after multiple sexual assault cases.
Current Cal Poly Humboldt professor still employed after multiple sexual assault cases.
A look at the Ultimate Teams race to regionals
If we dare to overcome our fear of judgement, we are more prepared to dig through the other discriminatory narratives that are ingrained in us.
A rocky presentation by Rachel King sparks discussions about restorative justice and if it can truly empower survivors.
One Comment
We are Lumberjacks- not Hogs. We eat hogs