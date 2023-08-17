Humboldt students screen their work in film showcase

By Emma Sjostrom

Originally printed February 22, 2023

Cal Poly Humboldt film students screened their films at the Film III Showcase on Feb. 21 at the Van Duzer Theatre. Featuring five short films that students worked on during the 2022 Fall semester, the event served as a chance for students to showcase their work to the campus community.

With guidance from instructor Sarah Lasley, students wrote and directed the films in the showcase last semester. Lasley remarked that past semesters presented difficulties, with students not having access to practical experience. However, the students’ ambition particularly inspires her.

“The students are so talented, so it’s been exciting because they all have these huge ambitions,” Lasley said.

Spanning numerous genres, the films exhibit students’ artistic vision through their timely dialogue, emotional music, and methodical cinematography.

Richard Schild’s comedy “Monster & Me” features an obnoxious roommate who just so happens to be a red-eyed cryptid. A suit-clad protagonist follows and is in turn pursued by mysterious beings in Matthew Mason’s ethereal thriller “Woman in Gold.” A satirical documentary depicts an ambitious and chaotic Bigfoot-hunting YouTuber in Mara Lifquist’s “The Search.” Daniel Delgado spins a comedic depiction of chaotic friendship in his coming-of-age film “Bad Hombres.” A horrific demon-like creature lurks in the depths of a young person’s home in Izzy Starr’s “Where Will You Hide?” The lineup undoubtedly had viewers chuckling, hiding, and looking on with intrigue; all within an hour’s time.

A still from Matthew Mason’s “Woman in Gold.”

Beyond giving students the chance to look back at their hard work, Lasley mentioned the importance of students gaining the sometimes anxiety-ridden experience of screening their work to a broader audience. Delgado commented on the nerves that can come up from such an experience.

“It’s cool, but also overwhelming because I have never done [the showcase] before,” Delgado said. “But it’s cool, it does feel a little rewarding.”

A soon-to-be graduate from the film program, Delgado remarked at the experience of working with and screening the film alongside fellow student directors, how they all bring their personalities to their work. “[We all] see the world differently and that reflects in our films,” Delgado said. “So it’s just cool to collaborate with people like that. I think we all inspire each other, and that gets us excited for what we do.”

As film students get that experience, the campus community meanwhile gets to see the artwork that students have created. Through the showcase, Lasley hopes that students in the film program and beyond can see the possibilities of what can be created.

“It’s one of those moments where I feel like you’re watching people exceed their own expectations of themselves in a way,” Lasley said. “And that’s my favorite. That’s why I teach, to show people that they’re bigger than they think.”

Students whose films were featured are currently working on new productions for final film projects, which will be featured in the Fall 2023 showcase later this year.