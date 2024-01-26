The best discounts for Cal Poly Humboldt students in Arcata

by Zack Mink and Jasmin Shirazian
Student ID required at all locations.
Food:
Wildberries: 10% off every Saturday
Romans Kitchen: 15% off everyday
Cafe Brio: 10% off everyday
The Couxp: $1.50 off of your order
Blondies: 10% off everyday
Gyro Shop: 15% off everyday
Fiesta Grill Cantina and El Chipotle: 10% off everyday
Coffee and tea:
Northtown Coffee: 10% off everyday
Coffee break: $5 bagel and 12oz coffee everyday
Moonrise Herbs: 5% off bulk herbs and teas
Home:
Ace Hardware: 10% off your purchase (ranges per item)
Bubbles: 25% off any personal clean bottle refill
Fun:
Pacific Paradise: 10% off every Sunday
Heart of Humboldt: 10% off every Sunday
The Fireplace: 10% every Saturday
Heart of the Emerald: 10% off everyday
Livity: 10% off everyday
Herb & Market: 10% of every Sunday
Humboldt Premium: 10% off everyday
Body High Pole: 15% off any class with code CALPOLY
Adventures Edge: 10% off everyday
Hatchet House: $3 off everyday
Thrift:
The Hospice Shop: 10% off every Saturday
Youth Ability: 15% off every weekday (Monday-Friday)
Eco-groovy Deals Clearance Outlet: no tax on purchases for the rest of January