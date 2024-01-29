CSU student workers system-wide will vote on unionizing with CSUEU

by Felix Andres Romero

After months of organizing, students working for CSU campuses are getting ready to vote on whether they would like to unionize as part of California State University Employees Union (CSUEU). If they vote to join, the CSUEU would negotiate contracts on the student’s behalf.

Student workers, such as Leah Baker at Cal State Monterey Bay, stress the importance of a union for this campus population.

“CSU has student workers doing the labor that usually union employees would be doing,” Baker said. “But they’re paying us much, much less, and they’re not giving us any of [union] kinds of benefits.”

With a unionized contract for student workers, Baker hopes that it will allow for improved conditions and benefits for student workers such as a discounted parking pass. Student Assistant Tori Umeda at Cal Poly Pomona shared why they are voting to unionize.

“I am voting [in favor of] a union because I am sick and tired of struggling every day to make ends meet,” Umeda said. “Many of us work multiple jobs besides being students just to cover the basics like food, rent and utilities. Often, we have to work [when we’re] sick because we don’t have sick time.”

Communications Officer for CSUEU Khanh explains how student workers can vote.

“Voting starts on Jan. 25 [and ends Feb 22]. Student Assistants will receive an email the day before [Jan. 24] with instructions to access their electronic ballot,” Khanh said. “[Students] will be issued a PIN unique to them in order to vote. This is a historic election, the largest of its kind ever, and we know thousands of student workers are ready and eager to vote, ‘union yes,’ and join CSUEU/SEIU 2579 as the next wave of union leaders building a more equitable CSU for all.”