Students protest at donor event hosted by Cal Poly Humboldt president Tom Jackson

by Savana Robinson

The doors were locked. The windows were covered up with cardboard. Cal Poly Humboldt President Tom Jackson was set to host a donor event on Jan. 23 at the Reese Bullen Gallery, but a couple dozen protestors gathered outside the gallery to condemn Jackson and his absence from campus, as well as the CSU tuition increase and the addition of the recent housing application fee.

Rick Toledo, a member of the Students for a Democratic Society, spoke at the rally.

“The goal was to finally get a hold of Tom Jackson, because he’s never in his office,” Toledo said. “He’s never on campus.”

One student who preferred to remain unnamed, rather going by Doe, said that they want to bring advocacy to the tuition hike.

“That is going to hurt students in the coming fall of 2024,” Doe said. “[Jackson] only cares about getting more students and then fucking them over by making us pay more tuition, more in housing.”