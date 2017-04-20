Remembering David Josiah Lawson

By Iridian Casarez

Family, friends, students, faculty and community members filled the KBR to remember David Josiah Lawson.

Lawson, a second year criminology major and president of Brothers United was stabbed and killed on the early morning of Saturday April 15.

Brothers United organized a vigil to remember their brother. The audience consisted of Lawson’s family members who traveled from Riverside, California.

Brothers United remembering Lawson at the KBR on Thursday, April 20 2017. Charmaine Michelle Lawson comforted by her children after the vigil on Thursday, April 20 2017. | Photo by Iridian Casarez Lawson’s family members hugging each other after the vigil on April 20 2017. | Photo by Iridian Casarez Family members, friends, community members and facutly filled the KBR to remember Lawson on April 20. | Photo by Iridian Casarez Pastor Phil, Lawson’s old track coach and family Pastor, getting ready to say a prayer at the KBR on Thursday, April 20 2017. | Photo by Iridian Casarez Chief of Police, Tom Chapman speaking at Lawson’s vigil at the KBR on Thursday, April 20 2017. “We’re going to get justice for Josiah,” Chapman said to the audience. | Photo by Iridian Casarez