Humboldt State Mascot Change

“It doesn’t have to be a human, and that way you don’t have to get into a big debate.”

Humboldt State University is known for its tree-filled campus and our lovable Lucky the Lumberjack mascot. However, some take offense to the patriarchal figure, so we asked HSU students what they’d replace our mascot with if Lucky were to be changed.

What would you change our mascot to?