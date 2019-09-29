Dying on the HSU Quad

Die-in protest advocates for action on climate change

Motionless bodies lay in the Humboldt State University quad on Friday.

Junior wildlife major Olivia Brock joined a die-in protest put on by Extinction Rebellion with help from Earth First.

“We want to show them that if they’re gonna kill us, then they have to see us,” Brock said.

A variety of HSU students pretended to be dead on the ground, with many holding flowers in their hands and some wearing face paint.

HSU student Vanessa Argonza lying prone for a die-in climate protest in HSU’s quad on Sept. 27. | Photo by James Wilde

Signs at a die-in climate protest in HSU’s quad on Sept. 27. | Photo by James Wilde

John Powell (tie-dye), College of the Redwood agriculture student, and J.T. Abbott, HSU botany student, hugging on the ground for a die-in climate protest in HSU’s quad on Sept. 27. | Photo by James Wilde

Extinction Rebellion and Earth First advocate and protest for governmental action on climate change and environmental issues.

Junior forestry major Arvel Reeves joined the protest despite not knowing about it beforehand.

“Climate change is something I really worry about,” Reeves said. “It’s only going to get worse.”

Lily Price, HSU botany student, played a morose tune over the protesters’ bodies on a harmonium, an organ instrument that sounds similar to an accordion.

The protest came one week after a global climate strike that saw thousands of protests around the world, including one in Arcata.

Ellis Hanson, a junior wildlife biology major, wanted to help stand for the earth.

“I did this to do a demonstration,” Hanson said. “To make sure everyone remembers the crisis we’re in.”

Ellis Hanson, HSU wildlife biology junior, lying down for a die-in climate protest in HSU’s quad on Sept. 27. | Photo by James Wilde

Lily Price, HSU botany student, plays a somber song on a harmonium for a die-in climate protest in HSU’s quad on Sept. 27. | Photo by James Wilde

Protesters lying down for a die-in climate protest in HSU’s quad on Sept. 27. | Photo by James Wilde

Protestors gathering in a circle after a die-in climate protest in HSU’s quad on Sept. 27. | Photo by James Wilde

Students passing by showed mixed reactions to the protesters. Some stopped and watched. Others took photos on their phones. Others scurried along without a second glance.

Brock hoped the visual nature of the protest would draw attention.

“We want to make the people of Humboldt County see the future we’re being handed,” Brock said.

Heri Hawthorn, a local activist, helped create some of the signs and banners for the protest. Hawthorn held a sign above the protesters while they lay still.

“There’s nothing else to do except support others and curb what’s happening,” Hawthorn said.

Early on, when a University Center employee took down an unpermitted protest banner. Brock took notice.

“Don’t you care about your children?” Brock asked the employee. “The earth is dying!”

Blu, HSU environmental studies senior, lies covered up for a die-in climate protest in HSU’s quad on Sept. 27. | Photo by James Wilde