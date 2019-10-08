PG&E to Shut Off Power for Up to 5 Days

Humboldt County residents prepare for a power outage

A power outage will hit Humboldt County as soon as midnight, and may last as long as five days according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services.

PG&E notified OES today that parts of Humboldt County may see power shutoffs as a result of transmission line shutoffs in California’s Central Valley, due to high winds raising the risk of wildfires.

OES Public Information Officer Meriah Miracle said Humboldt County residents should prepare for an outage.

“Humboldt County should expect power outages as soon as midnight,” Miracle said. “PG&E has not given a time frame yet, but it could be as long as five days.”

Miracle added that PG&E is currently looking into using the local King Salmon power plant to offset any shutoffs. At 4 p.m., Miracle expected an update from PG&E over the following couple hours.

According to a Humboldt County press release, OES is working with response partners and has notified local health services.

Humboldt State University has posted a statement on their website promising further information when available, including whether classes will be cancelled. The statement urged students to charge phones and critical electronics.

Miracle said residents should follow normal emergency preparedness procedures.

“OES is urging residents to prepare just like they would for any other events,” Miracle said.

For more information, multiple press released are posted below.

A message sent out to some PG&E customers today:

Dear Valued Customer,



To protect public safety, PG&E may turn off your power overnight. Power will remain off until weather conditions improve and it is safe to restore service. To view a list of your impacted locations visit pgepsps.com.



Here is what you need to know:



Please have your emergency plan ready.



If you have a backup generator, please do a safety check and make sure you have enough fuel to last a few days. Generator safety tips can be found here. Power will remain off until weather conditions improve and it is safe to restore service. We will continue to monitor conditions and will contact you with further updates. In most cases, we would expect to be able to restore power within 24 to 48 hours after weather has passed. Depending on weather conditions or if any repairs are needed, outages (weather event plus restoration time) could last longer than 48 hours. For planning purposes, we suggest preparing for multiple-day outages. If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous and report it immediately by calling 911.



For more information, including regular updates, visit pge.com or call 1-800-743-5002.



Thank you,



Pacific Gas and Electric Company

From the Humboldt County website:

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (Sheriff’s OES) is preparing for the potential shutdown of PG&E power to areas of Humboldt County. On Tuesday, Oct. 8, PG&E notified the county that it may activate Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) protocols in neighboring counties due to extreme weather. Transmission lines that power Humboldt County could be affected as a result of a shutdown in another county. The shutdown could impact parts of Humboldt County within the next 24 hours. Humboldt County is ready to respond to the effects of the power outage; however, the decision to turn off the power and the speed at which it is restored is managed solely by PG&E. The utility is working on a solution to generate power locally at its King Salmon power plant that would help offset the effects of any shutoff. Sheriff’s OES has taken steps in preparation for a potential power shutdown after being notified by PG&E of their new PSPS program earlier this year. OES is currently operating the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and is actively coordinating with our operational area response partners and monitoring the situation.

Sheriff’s OES has notified community partners including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, Humboldt Senior Resource Center, PACE, Open Door Community Health Centers and other critical service providers in the county. Adult Protective Services staff are working on contingency plans to protect the most vulnerable. Local emergency services including 911 dispatch have backup power and should remain active in the event of a power shutoff. Learn more about PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs and sign up for PSPS alerts at prepareforpowerdown.com or call 1-877-9000-PGE. PG&E is monitoring weather patterns and will provide updates to customers and Humboldt County when information is available. Sign up for Humboldt ALERT at humboldtgov.org/alerts to receive safety information and be informed of imminent threats to personal safety or property, tailored to an address of your choosing.

To receive updated information from PG&E, update your contact information at prepareforpowerdown.com.

Talk to your medical provider about a power outage plan for medical devices powered by electricity and refrigerated medicines. Plan for batteries and other alternatives to meet your needs when the power goes out.

Many medications are still usable for two to three days at room temperature, including insulin, which can keep for 28 to 30 days. However, if you are in doubt, please be sure to check with your medical provider.

Review the supplies that are available in case of a power outage. Have flashlights with extra batteries for every household member. Have enough nonperishable food and water.

Use a thermometer in the refrigerator and freezer so you can know the temperature when the power is restored. Throw out food if the temperature is 40 degrees or higher.

Keep mobile phones and other electric equipment charged and gas tanks full.

Know how to manually open electric garage doors and gates. For more information, including what to do during a power outage, visit prepareforpowerdown.com.