Breaking: Beached Whale on Samoa Peninsula

Despite help from wildlife responders, the whale’s chances of making to high tide look slim

A juvenile humpback whale was found washed ashore on the south end of the Samoa Peninsula early this morning.

Eureka resident Berkeley Kijsriopas was on her morning beach walk with her mother and found the whale. It appeared to be wrapped up in a large fish net.

The pair made a quick call to animal rescuers from HSU’s Marine Wildlife Care Center. Animal rescuers, including HSU’s Dawn Goley, were the first to arrive on the scene, followed by Samoa Peninsula Fire District and the National Oceanic and Aeronautic Administration.

Humboldt Wildlife Care Center staff rehabilitation Lucinda Adamson was at the scene to help keep people away from the young whale as marine biologists worked through an effective plan to cut ties from the whale without harming it.

Wildlife responders help the whale keep hydrated while police make sure beachgoers keep their distance. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Wildlife responders attempt to help the whale keep hydrated. The longer the whale is out of the water, the lower the chances of survival. | Photo by Thomas Lal

The beached juvenile whale was found earlier this morning by two Eureka residents on their morning walk. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Locals gathered with their dogs on leashes and phones in hand as they tried to capture the moment without stressing the whale or the wildlife responders.

“Those from NOAA here are working with people from around the country to figure out the best way to help the whale and keep the people safe,” Adamson said. “I’ve just been helping to get gear and people back to keep the whale’s stress down.”

Earlier today, there seemed to be no serious concerns that the juvenile whale may lose its life, but according to Goley and reporting by the Lost Coast Outpost, high tide isn’t until after 8 p.m. tonight and as time passes its chance of survival slims.

People will continue to work on getting the whale back out to the water as soon as possible, and despite high tide’s timing, there is a chance of the whale floating back out before then.

“They’ve been cutting some of the lines from him,” Adamson said. “But they’ve been doing a lot of assessments and just trying to get him back out there safely.”

Update: The whale has successfully been disentangled, but rescuers are waiting for the tide to rise to ensure he gets back out in the water.