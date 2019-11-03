This Week: Campus & Community Dialogue on Race

A week of open dialogue to learn about cultures within the Humboldt community

This week, Humboldt State kicks off its annual Campus & Community Dialogue on Race workshops. Starting Nov. 4 and lasting through to Nov. 8, the theme is Dismantling & Deconstructing To Build.

Lectures and workshops offer an opportunity for people to come together and have an open dialogue to learn about subcultures within the community. The workshops are open to all students, faculty and locals.

Programs cover topics such as intersectionality, racial justice, mental health, election activism and more. A wide variety of workshops are offered throughout the week and provide plenty of opportunities to participate. Workshops include an Intro to Social Justice Seminar, an overview of Critical Muslim Studies and a Dia De Los Muertos celebration that includes food and movies.

Several guest are scheduled to speak in the Kate Buchanan Room, University Center 225, during this event. Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Stockton University Nazia Kazi, Ph.D. speaks on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Director of the Center for Diversity & Inclusion at Sacramento State University John Johnson, Ph.D. speaks Thursday at 5 p.m. Professor and Associate Dean of the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts at Arizona State University Asao Inoue, Ph.D is scheduled to speak Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

The CDOR started in 1998 as a recognition of America as a diverse society. Their mission statement fleshes out the intent of the multi-day event.

“The vision of Campus & Community Dialogue on Race is to achieve racial, social, and environmental justice,” the statement says. “The program’s mission is to promote and facilitate social and environmental change by engaging a diverse range of individuals, communities, and viewpoints to explore the impact of racism and its intersections with all forms of oppression.”